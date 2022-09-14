Analysts Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Target Price at $175.93

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $162.22 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 99.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

