Analyzing First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. OP Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $80.18 million 2.14 $28.84 million $2.20 5.13 First US Bancshares $43.44 million 1.27 $4.45 million $0.80 11.81

This table compares OP Bancorp and First US Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First US Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OP Bancorp and First US Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

OP Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.98%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 36.33% 20.84% 1.94% First US Bancshares 12.57% 6.08% 0.55%

Summary

OP Bancorp beats First US Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of January 27, 2022, the company operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. It also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans comprising residential housing, commercial and industrial use property development loans, raw land purchase and improvement loans, and agricultural production loans; mortgage loans on residential properties and apartment buildings; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans and leases to commercial customers; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by personal property items, such as furniture, ATVs, and home appliances, as well as recreational vehicles, boats, and cargo trailers. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services, as well as underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance reinsurance policies. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 15 full-service banking offices in Birmingham, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill, Virginia, as well as loan production offices in Mobile, Alabama, and the Chattanooga, Tennessee area. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

