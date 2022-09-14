Analyzing Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) & 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) and Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Otonomo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems 39.08% -6.43% -3.72% Otonomo Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Otonomo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of 3D Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

3D Systems has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomo Technologies has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 3D Systems and Otonomo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 3 2 1 0 1.67 Otonomo Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

3D Systems currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.81%. Otonomo Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 388.76%. Given Otonomo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otonomo Technologies is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and Otonomo Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $615.64 million 2.04 $322.05 million $1.82 5.31 Otonomo Technologies $1.72 million 31.64 -$30.93 million N/A N/A

3D Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomo Technologies.

Summary

Otonomo Technologies beats 3D Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Otonomo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs. Its data is used for various services, such as preventative maintenance, EV management, emergency services, on-demand fueling, insurance, and smart cities. The company collects vehicle-specific and aggregated data from vehicle data providers, such as vehicle manufacturers, vehicle fleet operators, and telematics service providers, as well as licenses software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.