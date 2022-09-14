Analyzing Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prologis and Redwood Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.76 billion 19.46 $2.94 billion $5.00 25.02 Redwood Trust $575.00 million 1.48 $319.61 million $0.38 18.66

Profitability

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Prologis and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 75.72% 9.85% 6.36% Redwood Trust 9.49% 9.08% 0.89%

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Prologis pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust pays out 242.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Redwood Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Redwood Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Prologis and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 0 8 2 3.20 Redwood Trust 0 3 3 1 2.71

Prologis currently has a consensus price target of $173.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.62%. Redwood Trust has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 75.30%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Prologis.

Summary

Prologis beats Redwood Trust on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

