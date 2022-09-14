Analyzing Stem (NYSE:STEM) & Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stem and Environmental Tectonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 4 0 2.80 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

This table compares Stem and Environmental Tectonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 19.78 -$101.21 million ($0.74) -22.09 Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million N/A $1.81 million ($0.10) -5.15

Environmental Tectonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Environmental Tectonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Stem has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem 13.48% 2.83% 1.47% Environmental Tectonics -5.25% N/A N/A

Summary

Stem beats Environmental Tectonics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Environmental Tectonics

(Get Rating)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

