Analyzing VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -32.94% -65.24% -31.12% Weibo 11.96% 14.05% 6.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Weibo 1 4 4 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VIQ Solutions and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. Weibo has a consensus price target of $35.88, suggesting a potential upside of 98.31%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Weibo.

Volatility & Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.76 -$19.68 million ($0.45) -1.56 Weibo $2.26 billion 1.90 $428.32 million $1.11 16.30

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weibo beats VIQ Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.