Andris Kikauka Sells 40,000 Shares of American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) Director Andris Kikauka sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$19,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$368,235.
American Manganese Price Performance
Shares of CVE AMY opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. American Manganese Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59.
About American Manganese
Further Reading
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.