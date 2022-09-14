ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of ANGLE from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 231 ($2.79) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

ANGLE Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANPCY opened at 8.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 9.88 and its 200-day moving average is 13.02. ANGLE has a 12-month low of 8.50 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

