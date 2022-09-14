Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $24,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,930,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $115,948,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. The company has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

