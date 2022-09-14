ANIVERSE (ANV) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. ANIVERSE has a market capitalization of $36.12 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One ANIVERSE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00816700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016369 BTC.

ANIVERSE’s genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

