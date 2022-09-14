Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $5.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Antares Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.