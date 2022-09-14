Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $5.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Antares Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Antares Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 22.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

