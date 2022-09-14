Anthony E. Malkin Acquires 1,583 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,235.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,838.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APi Group Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:APG opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 229.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in APi Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

