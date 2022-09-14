Anyswap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $689,236.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.03 or 0.00025190 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $93.74 million and $689,236.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

