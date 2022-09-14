APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. APA has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of APA by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1,802.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in APA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.