Apollon Limassol (APL) One Day Volume Hits $198,502.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $464,142.91 and approximately $198,502.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00007016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00093313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00067097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00030860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007635 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

