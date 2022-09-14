AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE APP opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $914,943,000. NetEase Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $120,999,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $45,208,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.