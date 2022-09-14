April Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.04 Million (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One April coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, April has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. April has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $13,573.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00347858 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016445 BTC.

April Profile

April was first traded on April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. The official website for April is apriloracle.com. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.

Buying and Selling April

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire April should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase April using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

