APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the August 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APT Systems Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of APT Systems stock opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. APT Systems has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.03.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a fintech company which creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for the financial markets for delivery on handheld devices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

