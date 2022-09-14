APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the August 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
APT Systems Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of APT Systems stock opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. APT Systems has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.03.
APT Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APT Systems (APTY)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.