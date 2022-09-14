Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up approximately 0.2% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Aptiv worth $106,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,301 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

