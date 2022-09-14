Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 245,399 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $19.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.