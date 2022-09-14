Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $4.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Archer Aviation traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 19,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,198,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

ACHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,947,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,593 in the last 90 days. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares during the period. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $16,234,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.