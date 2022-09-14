Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price Down 4% After Insider Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $87.77 and last traded at $87.81. Approximately 69,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,491,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.47.

Specifically, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

