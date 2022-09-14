ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Hits $0.0057

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $23,142.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin was first traded on August 19th, 2019. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is an innovative blockchain-based loyalty token that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fundArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

