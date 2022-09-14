Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.18 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $104.18 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00093200 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00066990 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021760 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030558 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007638 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000169 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000279 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
