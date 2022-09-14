Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARDC opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Stories

