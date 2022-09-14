Ares Protocol Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $701,790.23 and $46,484.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s launch date was December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols. Ares Protocol’s official website is www.aresprotocol.com.

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

