Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.50. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $806.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.29). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

