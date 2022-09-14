ArGo Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGo (ARGO) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, ArGo has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ArGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. ArGo has a total market cap of $76,144.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,269.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056174 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012393 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065675 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075508 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

ArGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

