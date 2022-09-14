Arianee Market Capitalization Tops $7.75 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001433 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arianee has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Arianee has a market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $158.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00945006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016085 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,753,505 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject. The official website for Arianee is www.arianee.org. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee.

Arianee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol.Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.