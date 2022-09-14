Arqma Market Capitalization Achieves $91,147.69 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Arqma has a total market cap of $91,147.69 and $703.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.76 or 0.08076418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00194287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00297144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00740092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00593993 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,570,679 coins and its circulating supply is 14,526,135 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

