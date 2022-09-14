Artex (ARTEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $172,927.36

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Artex coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. Artex has a total market cap of $172,927.36 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00029958 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex Coin Profile

Artex (ARTEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Artex’s official website is artex.app.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artex using one of the exchanges listed above.

