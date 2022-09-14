Arweave (AR) Price Hits $9.58 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00047821 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $320.08 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00591864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00258060 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010385 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

