Aryacoin (AYA) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $285,732.77 and approximately $8,192.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2020. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

