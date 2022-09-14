AS Roma Fan Token Market Capitalization Hits $8.51 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00019517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00093701 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00067868 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022074 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001485 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031146 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007701 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
AS Roma Fan Token uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
