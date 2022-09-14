AS Roma Fan Token Market Capitalization Hits $8.51 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00019517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens.Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership.Formed as the result of a 3-team merger in 1927, AS Roma has been one of Italy’s more well-known competitors for more than 90 years. The club’s journey through the annals of its nations highest league has seen AS Roma capture 3 Serie A titles in addition to bringing the Coppa Italia home on 9 different occasions. A dominant force in its native land, AS Roma continues to push its organization to establish itself in the elite of European football.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

