Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asana in a research note issued on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

NYSE ASAN opened at $25.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Asana has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 152,256 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asana by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 141,019 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

