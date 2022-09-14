ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

ASC opened at GBX 688.50 ($8.32) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The company has a market cap of £688.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,374.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 896.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,240.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ASOS Company Profile

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

