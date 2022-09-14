Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 1,142.4% in August

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, an increase of 1,142.4% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

