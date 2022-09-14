Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,575

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,875 ($22.66).

Associated British Foods Price Performance

ABF stock opened at GBX 1,360 ($16.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,360.00. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,314.38 ($15.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,633.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Associated British Foods Company Profile

In related news, insider Wolfhart Hauser purchased 3,243 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

