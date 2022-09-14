Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 90.5% in August

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $29.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASBFY. Investec cut Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

