Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astra Space Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTR opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $202.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Astra Space will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astra Space

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space

In other Astra Space news, CEO Chris Kemp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,352.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Chris Kemp acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,352.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 867,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $1,265,878.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,288,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,540,557.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Astra Space by 198.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,422,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585,912 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 148.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,995,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Astra Space by 5,048.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,735,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Astra Space by 96.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,803,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

