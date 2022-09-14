Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00021923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $4.91 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00029966 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

ATM is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, club recognition, and more.ATM token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by Atletico de Madrid. Atletico de Madrid is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Matchday tickets.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.Club-specific NFTs.”

