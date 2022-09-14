AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,641 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 63,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 316,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

