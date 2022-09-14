Attila Price Tops $0.0039 (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Attila has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Attila coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Attila has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $2,127.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 133% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks.”

