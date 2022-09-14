Auctus Achieves Market Cap of $110,353.45 (AUC)

Auctus (AUC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $110,353.45 and approximately $43.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 252.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.81 or 0.01704870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00820748 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00168542 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (AUC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auctus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi.Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party.Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations.To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing.Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies.AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

