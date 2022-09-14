AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Down 70.1% in August

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.0 days.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AULRF opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $26.19.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (AULRF)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.