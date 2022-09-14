Aurix (AUR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.38 Million

Aurix (AUR) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Aurix has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aurix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00008506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurix has a total market capitalization of $29.38 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aurix Coin Profile

Aurix (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

