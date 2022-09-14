Aurora Mobile (JG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Mobile Trading Down 1.4 %

JG opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.97. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Mobile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

