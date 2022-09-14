AurusDeFi (AWX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.28 Million

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00007156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AurusDeFi has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. AurusDeFi has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $11,238.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00347858 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016445 BTC.

About AurusDeFi

AurusDeFi’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. AurusDeFi’s official website is aurus.io. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

