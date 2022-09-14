Automata Network (ATA) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a market cap of $25.81 million and $2.79 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 522% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.66 or 0.03007917 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00820774 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020744 BTC.
About Automata Network
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Buying and Selling Automata Network
Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.