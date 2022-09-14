Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $18.88 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $18.88 or 0.00093701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and approximately $419.54 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00067868 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007701 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008877 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,692,522 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.